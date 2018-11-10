Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to post sales of $139.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.50 million. Cadence Bancorp reported sales of $113.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $491.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $522.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $729.03 million, with estimates ranging from $518.36 million to $793.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.97 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price target on Cadence Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $7,537,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,103 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,167,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,392,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 79.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,787,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,402 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6,928.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 54.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,283. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

