Cadence Bank NA Sells 11,816 Shares of Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 81,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise MLP Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 48,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8,375,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000,000,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NTG opened at $14.81 on Friday. Tortoise MLP Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/cadence-bank-na-sells-11816-shares-of-tortoise-mlp-fund-inc-ntg.html.

Tortoise MLP Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.