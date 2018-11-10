Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in inTEST Co. (INTT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 216,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in inTEST by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in inTEST by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in inTEST by 99.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $7.16 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.79.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

