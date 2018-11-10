CAE (CAE) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.50.

Shares of TSE CAE traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.38. 668,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,609. CAE has a 12 month low of C$21.12 and a 12 month high of C$28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$730.37 million. Analysts expect that CAE will post 1.35944221031804 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

