Cae Inc (CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

TSE CAE traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.38. 668,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.42. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$21.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.15.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$730.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.35944221031804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

