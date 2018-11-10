Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

In other news, CFO Max P. Bowman acquired 2,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.51 per share, with a total value of $91,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 820.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 35,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $2,544,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $2,719,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 51.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

