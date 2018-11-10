California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 28,762 Shares of Intrexon Corp (XON)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,762 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intrexon were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intrexon in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Intrexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Intrexon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

XON stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Intrexon Corp has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 million. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

In other news, SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $1,152,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

