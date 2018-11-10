California Public Employees Retirement System Has $903,000 Stake in Gold Resource Co. (GORO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Gold Resource worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Gold Resource by 68.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gold Resource by 243.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $4.10 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, COO Richard M. Irvine sold 20,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $256,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

