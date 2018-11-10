California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Cerus Co. (CERS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cerus worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cerus by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 219,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cerus by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 35,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $254,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,982 shares of company stock worth $667,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $787.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cerus had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

