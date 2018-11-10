Callon Petroleum Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,124 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,328,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,965 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,780 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

