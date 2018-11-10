Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLXT. ValuEngine raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $12.12 on Friday. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.27 and a quick ratio of 21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 3.44.

In other Calyxt news, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $80,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $37,411.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,136 shares of company stock valued at $330,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Calyxt by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,799,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after buying an additional 1,375,899 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at about $5,601,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

