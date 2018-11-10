Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABCD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Cambium Learning Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ABCD opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Cambium Learning Group has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $682.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of -0.82.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 159.95% and a net margin of 26.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 372,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123,723 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

