Cambria Africa (CMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.08

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)
Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.
