Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,177 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (ESGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

