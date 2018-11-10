Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 18,441 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $196.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $166.89 and a twelve month high of $204.83.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

