Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,255,697,000 after buying an additional 2,161,982 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,496,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,620,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,768,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,546,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.74.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (TGT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-grows-position-in-target-co-tgt.html.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.