Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 121.5% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $243.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total transaction of $1,257,606.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,750.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

