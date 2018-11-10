Canaccord Genuity Trims William Hill (WMH) Target Price to GBX 250

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the gambling company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WMH. Peel Hunt raised shares of William Hill to a hold rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.99) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of William Hill to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 286 ($3.74) in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 297.73 ($3.89).

Get William Hill alerts:

LON WMH traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 193.60 ($2.53). 5,573,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. William Hill has a 12 month low of GBX 239.10 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

In other news, insider Ruth Prior bought 38,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,614.84 ($131,471.11).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.