Canadian Tire (CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$181.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$179.00 to C$181.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$186.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$179.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$172.00 price objective on Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$187.08.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded down C$3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting C$162.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$140.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

