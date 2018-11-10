Canopy Growth (CGC) Shares Down 7.9%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.08 and last traded at $42.45. Approximately 13,154,419 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 5,894,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Cann began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 159.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 867.2% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canopy Growth (CGC) Shares Down 7.9%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/canopy-growth-cgc-shares-down-7-9.html.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.