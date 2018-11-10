Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) a $100.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RETA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $4.41 on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 207,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,057. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $282,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,028. Corporate insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 545,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 51,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 486,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

