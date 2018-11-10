Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 140,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

