Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 130,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,862.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 384,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 201,029 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 96,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.