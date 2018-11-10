Capital One Financial Comments on Independence Contract Drilling Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Independence Contract Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 208,736 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth $748,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,176,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 180,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 114,187 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,522 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.