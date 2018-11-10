Capita’s (CPI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CPI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Capita has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 179.46 ($2.34).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 126.35 ($1.65) on Wednesday. Capita has a one year low of GBX 149.25 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 721 ($9.42).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

