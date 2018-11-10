State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of CarMax worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 266.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $149,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $189,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $135,127.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,215 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

NYSE KMX opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CarMax, Inc (KMX) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/carmax-inc-kmx-position-reduced-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.