Carrie Lee Kirby Sells 6,340 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $158,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VST stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra Energy by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Vistra Energy by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vistra Energy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/carrie-lee-kirby-sells-6340-shares-of-vistra-energy-corp-vst-stock.html.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.