Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.2% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $126.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie set a $105.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

