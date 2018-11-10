Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Cap of $113,310.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. Ccore has a total market cap of $113,310.00 and $4.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Ccore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00251656 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.86 or 0.10214841 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

