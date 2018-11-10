CEDEX Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,447.00 (CEDEX)

CEDEX Coin (CURRENCY:CEDEX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. CEDEX Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,447.00 worth of CEDEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEDEX Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEDEX Coin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00149120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00250584 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.53 or 0.10234686 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CEDEX Coin

CEDEX Coin launched on May 3rd, 2018. CEDEX Coin’s total supply is 80,525,599 tokens. CEDEX Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@cedex.community. CEDEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @Cedex56082561 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CEDEX Coin is cedex.com.

CEDEX Coin Token Trading

CEDEX Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEDEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEDEX Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEDEX Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

