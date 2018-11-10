Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Trading Up 11.8%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 5,022,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 2,226,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.70.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,296.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,633.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,220,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,167,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 915,863 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5,357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 640,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 629,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

