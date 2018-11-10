Celsius (CELH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. 76,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,580. The firm has a market cap of $204.49 million, a P/E ratio of -392.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 353.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 146.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Celsius from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream.

