Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

Centerstate Bank stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. 405,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,088. Centerstate Bank has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 22.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

