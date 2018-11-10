Century Communities Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share (CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Century Communities in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Century Communities had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:CCS opened at $20.62 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $648.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8,812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

