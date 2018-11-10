CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $112,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 485.7% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $51,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,276.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

