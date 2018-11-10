ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 137,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $316.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.32. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $105,846.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,947.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,192 shares of company stock worth $783,478. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 168,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 181,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

