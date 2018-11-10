Chardan Capital Boosts Uniqure (QURE) Price Target to $70.00

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective raised by Chardan Capital from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

QURE stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. 242,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.03. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 725.04% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. The business had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 14.3% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

