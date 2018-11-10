Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) PT Raised to $150.00 at Raymond James

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.72. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $138.89.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,176,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at $29,899,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $149,942.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,671 shares of company stock worth $3,829,160. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 51.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,518,000 after buying an additional 638,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 56.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 858,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,565,000 after buying an additional 310,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,446,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,216,000 after buying an additional 292,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,910.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after buying an additional 210,343 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 51.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 396,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,339,000 after buying an additional 134,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

