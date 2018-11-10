Chemical Bank Purchases 510 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)

Chemical Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $119.10 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/chemical-bank-purchases-510-shares-of-vanguard-sp-mid-cap-400-etf-ivoo.html.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.