Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $89,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHSP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 220,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,923. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on CHSP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 97,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust REIT focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

