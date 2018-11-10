Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of -0.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

