Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 630,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,049 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.36.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $131.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $119.67 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

