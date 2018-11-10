Chimerix (CMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,582.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 84,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,341. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.20. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 259,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 176,509 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 711,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 430,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 60,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

