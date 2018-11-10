China Biologic Products (CBPO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBPO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.33.

NASDAQ:CBPO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.23. 124,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,818. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.40.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.13). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,213,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

