China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in China Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in China Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CHL opened at $46.04 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

