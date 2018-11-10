Chuy’s (CHUY) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.15. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $41,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 72,243 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 257,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,862,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after buying an additional 368,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 77,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

