CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,794 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,439,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,956,000 after buying an additional 930,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,463,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,160,000 after buying an additional 357,256 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,023,000 after buying an additional 1,267,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,819,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,480,000 after buying an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,093,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 137,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

