CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.41 Million Position in Match Group Inc (MTCH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Match Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Match Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Match Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Match Group by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 105,611 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $5,235,137.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,186,115.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,872 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.03 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 64.07% and a net margin of 21.24%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis lowered their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Match Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/cibc-asset-management-inc-has-2-41-million-position-in-match-group-inc-mtch.html.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.