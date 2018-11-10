Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CDTX stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.84. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

