CIGNA (CI) vs. Advanzeon Solutions (CHCR) Critical Review

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) and Advanzeon Solutions (OTCMKTS:CHCR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of CIGNA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CIGNA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Advanzeon Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CIGNA and Advanzeon Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIGNA 0 2 11 0 2.85 Advanzeon Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIGNA presently has a consensus price target of $234.77, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Given CIGNA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIGNA is more favorable than Advanzeon Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares CIGNA and Advanzeon Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIGNA 6.15% 23.31% 5.01% Advanzeon Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CIGNA has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanzeon Solutions has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIGNA and Advanzeon Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIGNA $41.62 billion 1.27 $2.24 billion $10.46 20.81 Advanzeon Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CIGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Advanzeon Solutions.

Dividends

CIGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Advanzeon Solutions does not pay a dividend. CIGNA pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CIGNA beats Advanzeon Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers. This segment also provides Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans to seniors, and Medicaid plans. The Global Supplemental Benefits segment offers supplemental health, life, and accident insurance products. The Group Disability and Life segment provides group long-term and short-term disability, group life, accident, and specialty insurance products and related services. The Other Operations segment offers corporate-owned life insurance products that are permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage; and run-off settlement annuity contracts. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and insurance consultants; and directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals, as well as through direct response television and the Internet. Cigna Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

About Advanzeon Solutions

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. provides managed care services in the behavioral health, substance abuse, and pharmacy management fields in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's managed care operations include administrative service agreements, fee-for-service agreements, and capitation contracts. Its programs and services comprise integrated behavioral healthcare and pharmacy management services; management of prescription drugs on an at-risk basis; analytic services for medical and pharmacy claims; case management/utilization review services; administrative services management; preferred provider network development; management and physician advisor reviews; and overall care management services. The company also offers outpatient programs, such as counseling or therapy; intermediate care programs, such as intensive outpatient programs and partial hospitalization services; inpatient programs; and crisis intervention services through psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, other licensed healthcare professionals, psychiatric hospitals, general medical facilities, residential treatment centers, and other treatment facilities. It serves commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, and Children's Health Insurance Program health plans, as well as self-insured companies and unions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. in January 2014. Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

